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E2iS Week 04 Devotional
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WEEK 04 DEVOTIONAL
STRANGE FIRE
(LEVITICUS 9:16, 10:1-2)
He (Aaron) brought the burnt offering and offered it in the prescribed way. (NIV)
Now Nadab and Abihu, the sons of Aaron, each took his censer and put fire in it and laid incense on it and offered unauthorized fire before the Lord, which he had not commanded them. And fire came out from before the Lord and consumed them, and they died before the Lord.
RESOURCE
Patreon: Exodus Expedition
https://patreon.com/E2iS
Tax-Deductible Donations: Modern Day
https://modernday.org/field-workers/a...
PayPal
https://paypal.me/E2iS
THE BOOKS
http://planetbluemedia.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
FaceBook
https://facebook.com/E2iSeries
https://facebook.com/AllanRAguirre
https://facebook.com/ChameleonChurch
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/E2iSeries
Music: Spy Glass Blue
Songs: Untitled & Come Patmos
Year: 1996
STRANGE FIRE
(LEVITICUS 9:16, 10:1-2)
He (Aaron) brought the burnt offering and offered it in the prescribed way. (NIV)
Now Nadab and Abihu, the sons of Aaron, each took his censer and put fire in it and laid incense on it and offered unauthorized fire before the Lord, which he had not commanded them. And fire came out from before the Lord and consumed them, and they died before the Lord.
RESOURCE
Patreon: Exodus Expedition
https://patreon.com/E2iS
Tax-Deductible Donations: Modern Day
https://modernday.org/field-workers/a...
PayPal
https://paypal.me/E2iS
THE BOOKS
http://planetbluemedia.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
https://facebook.com/E2iSeries
https://facebook.com/AllanRAguirre
https://facebook.com/ChameleonChurch
https://www.instagram.com/E2iSeries
Music: Spy Glass Blue
Songs: Untitled & Come Patmos
Year: 1996
Keywords
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