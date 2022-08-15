UNINFORMED CONSENT PART 2 - A MATADOR FILMS PICTURE (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel NewtLV426 at:-
https://www.bitchutAn in depth look into the Covid 19 narrative, who’s controlling it and how it’s being used to inject an untested, new technology into almost every person on the planet. The film explores how the narrative is being used to strip us of our human rights while weaving in the impact of mandates in a deeply powerful story of one man's tragic loss.
Hear the truth from doctors and scientists not afraid to stand up against Big Pharma and the elite class who profit from mandates.
BROUGHT TO YOU BY:
Director Todd Michael Harris - Matador Films
Executive Producers
Ted Kuntz - President - Vaccine Choice Canada
Odessa Orlewicz - Partner - Librti.com
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/premiere-uninformed-consent-a-matador-films-picture
e.com/video/kbpvanPxmQR5/