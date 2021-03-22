Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #43 Guest (Dan Shaw)

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Today’s guest is Dan Shaw. Dan has a background in Geography and Alchemy and is an earth grid and vortex maps researcher. He is also interested in the earth energy fields and their connections to the paranormal.
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The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.
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