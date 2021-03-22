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Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #43 Guest (Dan Shaw)
Atlantic Underground Podcast
Atlantic Underground Podcast
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20 views • March 22, 2021
Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #43 Guest (Dan Shaw)

Today’s guest is Dan Shaw. Dan has a background in Geography and Alchemy and is an earth grid and vortex maps researcher. He is also interested in the earth energy fields and their connections to the paranormal.

Disclaimer:
The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.

If you enjoyed this content please like, share with others, and subscribe!
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Dan Shaw Websites
https://www.vortexmaps.com/
https://www.danshaw.com/
https://askdanshaw.blogspot.com/


Dan Shaw Twitter
https://twitter.com/d_shaw
Dan Shaw Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/daniel.e.shaw/
Dan Shaw Flickr
https://www.flickr.com/photos/danshaw/
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