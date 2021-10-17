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INSANE Communist Mask Propaganda Forced on Children for ENTIRE DAY!
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80 views • October 17, 2021
https://rumble.com/vnsgw7-the-plan-putting-patriotism-on-ice-minimizing-resistance-to-tyranny.html
Iowa school operators (formerly known as "educators") forced Chiinese-style mask propaganda on muzzled children for an ENTIRE DAY. Not for an hour, not for one class...ALL DAY. The timing of the whole thing was curious, and the "Iowa Mama Bears" seem to know why!
Dr. Zelenko "COVID Killer" www.zStackProtocol.com
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Iowa school operators (formerly known as "educators") forced Chiinese-style mask propaganda on muzzled children for an ENTIRE DAY. Not for an hour, not for one class...ALL DAY. The timing of the whole thing was curious, and the "Iowa Mama Bears" seem to know why!
Dr. Zelenko "COVID Killer" www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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