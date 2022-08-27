"Critical Zone" As People Can't Pay For Food, Energy | David Quintieri

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In the current stagflationary period, people are having trouble paying for basic necessities like food and energy. "We are in a critical zone," says David Quintieri of The Money GPS. He is concerned about governments restricting resources in the near future and suggests people reduce risk and have back-up preparedness plans.