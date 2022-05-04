X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [CB] Just Did It, Watch What Happens Next, Planned Along Time Ago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The [CB] Just Did It, Watch What Happens Next, Planned Along Time Ago
Bidenflation is now hitting hard, the trade deficit soars over 100 billion for the first time ever. The colleges need to be reigned in, the student loan program bloated them. Wheat conditions are poor, the [CB] is trying to push the people into the GR, this is failing. People transition into BC and HODL.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.