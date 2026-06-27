US publishes footage of its own ceasefire violation done yesterday

US publishes footage of its own ceasefire “commitment”

First adding, very recent news: ❌🇱🇧 — Israeli Air Force conducts five airstrikes on Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon — four by UAVs and one by a fighter jet — killing at least one Lebanese civilian.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



Video: CENTCOM released video of the US strike on Iran’s Sirik Island, after claiming the attack was a response to an alleged incident involving the Singapore-flagged M/V Ever Lovely near the Strait of Hormuz.



The strike came shortly after Iranian naval forces warned vessels not to use unauthorized routes in the area.



Iran said it thwarted the American attack and later struck US military positions in response to the aggression.



So the US version of a ceasefire is simple: bomb Iran, film it, post it, then claim the US is the side honoring the agreement.

Adding, From yesterday:🚨 US bombs Iran again — calls it a “response”



CENTCOM says US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar locations on June 26.



The US claims the strikes were retaliation for Iran allegedly hitting the Singapore-flagged M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone while the ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast.



A ceasefire, apparently, is when the US gets to bomb Iran with impunity.

Adding, more:

Iran strikes US military positions in response to American violation



The IRGC Navy said it targeted and struck US military positions in the region in response to the latest American attack.



The IRGC said the US had used “various pretexts,” including a vessel allegedly passing through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz.



The IRGC also pointed to the fifth clause of the Islamabad Understanding, saying arrangements for monitoring navigation and crossings through the Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with Iran.

Adding:

Israeli military self-sufficiency a myth as Zionists move toward greater access to US weapons

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel must build an independent arms network to end US aid dependency.



Meanwhile, Zionist lobby group AIPAC is pushing a provision in the 2027 US defense spending bill (NDAA) to fuse the American and Israeli defense sectors.



Section 219 of 2027 NDAA



The tricky provision would create an executive agent to expand and accelerate US-Israeli defense technology research, development, and industrial cooperation. It would effectively rewire Pentagon processes around US–Israel defense integration, warned the Quincy Institute.



Israel would gain greater access to US military technology, surveillance, and more, but what would the US gain? Nothing, the Weichert Brief argues.



Israel: A military parasite?



*Former Israel Defense Force spokesman Jonathan Conricus made a bombshell statement at the recent Jerusalem News Service (JNS) summit:



→ It is reckless to claim Israel can be defense-independent from the US

→ Israel cannot defend itself using Israeli-made platforms alone

→ It has no equivalent to the F-35 or any decent home-made combat aircraft

→ For 30 years, Israel has been constrained from developing an independent military industry

→ Israel's economy and industrial base "aren't there" when it comes to producing heavy military equipment



🔴 Israel has received an estimated $300 billion in US economic and military aid since World War II. The two countries currently operate under a ten-year agreement guaranteeing Israel $3.8 billion annually, in addition to emergency aid packages that sustain its military operations amid ongoing regional conflicts



🔴 Israel claims it is facing an existential threat while attacking its neighbors both openly and covertly, only to cry wolf afterward and urge the US to come to its rescue



Apparently, this is why US Vice President JD Vance recently warned that Israel, a nation of 9 million people, can't simply kill its way out of every national security problem.



🔴 The Weichert Brief stresses that Israel's famous Iron Dome is based on a US design dating back to President Ronald Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) — an effort funded by US taxpayer dollars. According to the report, Israel merely adapted the existing technology



🔴 The Iran war clearly showed that Israel's claim that it engineered the Iron Dome so that it can intercept 90% of missiles is hot air. Moreover, after Iran destroyed US radars in the Gulf region, the attack also blinded Israeli air defenses, again underscoring Israel's dependence on US military infrastructure



Dragging US into regional havoc



🔴 After being pulled into the Iran war by Israel, the US gained little while burning through weapons stockpiles and absorbing political and military blowback in the Gulf



🔴 Increasingly, US policymakers are asking whether the Israeli tail is wagging the American dog



🔴 At the same time, AIPAC is pushing Section 219 under the old argument of “growing and evolving threats.” Critics say it would empower Israeli hardliners and cement an “America Last” policy shift.



@geopolitics_prime