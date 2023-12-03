Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCHOOL 2023 LESSON 22
channel image
Ninja Kids Dojo TV
1 Subscribers
23 views
Published 14 hours ago

🚸 PLEASE DOWNLOAD & LOOK at the lesson notes.

Lesson Notes →https://c.mail.com/@652444287958525312/uCme56xkRky8nURfMBJh6A

LESSON 22 - SOME (HAN-BO) STICK FIGHTING BASICS

LEGAL DISCLAIMER: Rick Sensei, Ninja Kids Dojo or the digital platforms used to promote, store & play video and material are not responsible for any injury directly or indirectly caused by practicing the techniques and / or concepts in this video – watch and train under your own responsibility! All techniques shown here are very basic and safe if practiced carefully. This video is intended as a guide for parents and for children to watch under parental supervision.



Keywords
japanninjahomeschool

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket