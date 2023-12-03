NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCHOOL 2023 LESSON 22

🚸 PLEASE DOWNLOAD & LOOK at the lesson notes.

Lesson Notes →https://c.mail.com/@652444287958525312/uCme56xkRky8nURfMBJh6A



LESSON 22 - SOME (HAN-BO) STICK FIGHTING BASICS

LEGAL DISCLAIMER: Rick Sensei, Ninja Kids Dojo or the digital platforms used to promote, store & play video and material are not responsible for any injury directly or indirectly caused by practicing the techniques and / or concepts in this video – watch and train under your own responsibility! All techniques shown here are very basic and safe if practiced carefully. This video is intended as a guide for parents and for children to watch under parental supervision.







