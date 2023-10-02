The Bill O'Reilly Interview with Tucker Carlson

(00:32) Getting fired from Fox News Channel
(09:24) The future of cable news
(11:21) “We’ll do it live!”
(12:43) O’Reilly’s new book, Killing the Witches
(16:37) Demonic possession
(18:25) Witch hunts
(21:23) JFK assassination
(25:10) Biden’s incompetence
(28:31) The Left’s mission to destroy Trump
(32:45) Our open Southern border
(36:24) Why is Trump so hated?
(37:08) O’Reilly isn’t ready to retire
(42:55) Winners and losers in the media
