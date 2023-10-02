Create New Account
The Bill O'Reilly Interview with Tucker Carlson
News and Current Events
(00:32) Getting fired from Fox News Channel

(09:24) The future of cable news

(11:21) “We’ll do it live!”

(12:43) O’Reilly’s new book, Killing the Witches

(16:37) Demonic possession

(18:25) Witch hunts

(21:23) JFK assassination

(25:10) Biden’s incompetence

(28:31) The Left’s mission to destroy Trump

(32:45) Our open Southern border

(36:24) Why is Trump so hated?

(37:08) O’Reilly isn’t ready to retire

(42:55) Winners and losers in the media

