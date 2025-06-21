Ep. 1850: NATO's Procurement Corruption Scandal & Why We Should Renounce Hate Speech Laws

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://lokiluck03.podbean.com/e/ep-1850-natos-procurement-corruption-scandal-why-we-should-renounce-hate-speech-laws/
I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* Earthquake Near Iran Nuclear Site: Natural Event or Hidden Test?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2025/06/20/earthquake-near-iran-nuclear-site-natural-event-or-hidden-test/
* NATO's Procurement Corruption Scandal Might Delay Its Rapid Militarization Plans
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/natos-procurement-corruption-scandal-might-delay-its-rapid-militarization-plans#google_vignette
* Why We Should Hate Hate Speech Laws
https://mises.org/friday-philosophy/why-we-should-hate-hate-speech-laws
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"
#NATO #HateSpeech #PoliticalCorruption #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance