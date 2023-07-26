TUCKER ON TWITTER ep#10 STAY IN YOUR LANE with ICE CUBE

In his latest Twitter video, Tucker Carlson interviewed rapper Ice Cube, as they drove around Los Angeles.
It’s an excellent reminder that Tucker will talk to just about anyone who is willing to meet with him and it’s an interesting segment, too.
Ice Cube expresses his skepticism about politics, he calls out the leaders of BLM for their hypocrisy, and explains why he didn’t take the COVID vaccine.
