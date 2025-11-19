© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥An energy facility was damaged in Lvov, the local administration reported.
A woodworking enterprise and a warehouse were also destroyed.
Adding:
💥Emergency power outages have been introduced in the Ivano-Frankovsk region, local authorities report.
Ukrainian channels wrote about strikes in the Burshtyn area, where a large thermal power plant is located but no hits have been officially confirmed yet.
💥💬Ivano-Frankovsk administration confirms strikes on the energy sector in the region.
More destruction:
💥🇺🇦 Swarm of Drones, Kalibrs, Kinzhal Strikes: Details of the Overnight Hits on Ukrainian Targets
➡️Ternopol: the city was covered in thick smoke after the strikes.
➡️Kharkov: large-scale drone attack; infrastructure damaged.
➡️Burshtyn: drones and missiles hit the area; reports point to a strike on the Burshtyn thermal power plant.
➡️Lvov: drones and missiles caused power outages; strikes hit an industrial site and a warehouse.
💬Emergency shutdowns introduced across several regions.
Adding:
Zelensky arrived in Ankara.