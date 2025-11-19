BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥An energy facility was damaged in Lvov, the local administration reported
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
1339 followers
39 views • 1 day ago

💥An energy facility was damaged in Lvov, the local administration reported.

A woodworking enterprise and a warehouse were also destroyed.

Adding:

💥Emergency power outages have been introduced in the Ivano-Frankovsk region, local authorities report.

Ukrainian channels wrote about strikes in the Burshtyn area, where a large thermal power plant is located but no hits have been officially confirmed yet.

💥💬Ivano-Frankovsk administration confirms strikes on the energy sector in the region.

Earlier Ukrainian channels reported strikes in the Burshtyn area, where a large thermal power plant is located.

More destruction:

💥🇺🇦 Swarm of Drones, Kalibrs, Kinzhal Strikes: Details of the Overnight Hits on Ukrainian Targets

➡️Ternopol: the city was covered in thick smoke after the strikes.

➡️Kharkov: large-scale drone attack; infrastructure damaged.

➡️Burshtyn: drones and missiles hit the area; reports point to a strike on the Burshtyn thermal power plant.

➡️Lvov: drones and missiles caused power outages; strikes hit an industrial site and a warehouse.

💬Emergency shutdowns introduced across several regions.

Adding:

Zelensky arrived in Ankara.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
