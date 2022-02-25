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The Nervous System and Its Effects and the Link To Health, Wellness, and Codependency with Victoria Albina
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49 views • February 25, 2022
Is the nervous system the gateway to health and happiness throughout the rest of our lives? Even the most minor changes can make a significant difference from relationships to the gut biome.
Listen up to learn:
The three “A’s” and what they represent
How our nervous system can impact our relationships
How long a coaching program may typically take
Victoria Albina, a coach and the host of the Feminist Wellness Podcast, shares her journey of seeking health and helping others do the same.
Our nervous system runs the vast majority of how we feel and operate on a daily basis. However, we may be falling victim to stress responses that served our ancestors well, but they may do more harm than good now.
One of the most significant areas of life our nervous system can impact is our relationships. Victoria Albina helps coach clients reach their lifestyle goals and better handle their nervous system responses.
Visit https://victoriaalbina.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to learn:
The three “A’s” and what they represent
How our nervous system can impact our relationships
How long a coaching program may typically take
Victoria Albina, a coach and the host of the Feminist Wellness Podcast, shares her journey of seeking health and helping others do the same.
Our nervous system runs the vast majority of how we feel and operate on a daily basis. However, we may be falling victim to stress responses that served our ancestors well, but they may do more harm than good now.
One of the most significant areas of life our nervous system can impact is our relationships. Victoria Albina helps coach clients reach their lifestyle goals and better handle their nervous system responses.
Visit https://victoriaalbina.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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