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Blue State Shutdown Brings the USA to Precipice, Destroys Your Savings + Creates World Hunger
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60 views • February 27, 2021
The intentional shut down by various blue states on the premise of containing the COVID-19 virus, is a cynical attack on our entire country, and threatens to destroy America economically as well as those on fixed incomes, Or who have large savings in cash.
The American dollar will no longer be the world reserve currency, likely supplanted with bitcoin, as we are allowing the federal reserve to inflate our currency beyond all reason, and America and Americans will ultimately pay the price.
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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The American dollar will no longer be the world reserve currency, likely supplanted with bitcoin, as we are allowing the federal reserve to inflate our currency beyond all reason, and America and Americans will ultimately pay the price.
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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