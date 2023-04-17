What Think Ye of Christ-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 16 2023

That Question Is Asked a Lot, and Many Folk Responded with a Great Range of Answers. Simeon, John the Baptist, the Apostle Peter--By Revelation of God--Could Say That Jesus Was Not Only the Messiah But Was Also the Son of God.
So, What Think Ye of Christ Jesus?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.