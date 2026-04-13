Orekhov Direction of the Zaporizhia Front

Drones from the 4th military base carried out operations against the enemy's positions. As a result, the enemy lost armored vehicles, grenade launchers, and anti-tank systems, as well as personnel.

The video shows one of the positions outside the city of Orekhov, which the enemy had been preparing for defense for a month, but it didn't help them.

The guys started dismantling the next one.

Two majors ✨

Adding:

Two Majors #Report as of the morning of April 13, 2026

▪️The Easter truce passed without any changes to the front. The enemy violated it more than 1971 times according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, while counter-accusations were also made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. By night, work was underway against enemy UAVs in several regions of Russia, and enemy sources reported night strikes by "Geran" on the Kirovograd, Sumy, Chernigov, and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

▪️In the Sumy direction, the enemy completed the transfer of reserves of the ground forces to the Sumy district - servicemen of the 92nd and 209th separate anti-tank battalions.

▪️In the Belgorod region, a civilian was injured as a result of a drone attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Yasnye Zori — Oktjabarsky road.

▪️In the Kharkov direction, the enemy continues to transfer reserves and reinforce units in the Volchansk sector.

▪️In the Kupyansk direction, positional battles are generally reported in Kupyansk, with our troops using FAB with UMPK against enemy positions. The situation is somewhat more dynamic in the south near Kurylivka, where Russian Armed Forces units are gradually advancing westward.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front, positional battles continue in Prymorsk and Stepnogorsk. In the Orehov direction (https://t.me/dva_majors/91153), our troops are striking Ukrainian Armed Forces positions with drones. The situation remains without significant changes.

▪️In the Kherson direction, it seems as if there was no truce. The front here is traditionally static, but there are more wounded civilians from Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes than usual: six civilians were injured in the settlements of Velyky Kopani, Radensk, Lyubymivka, and Nova Kakhovka.

⚡️Two Majors (http://t.me/two_majors)/ Two Majors on 𝕏 (https://x.com/two_majors)