BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian drones carried out operations against the enemy's positions
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1380 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • Yesterday

Orekhov Direction of the Zaporizhia Front

Drones from the 4th military base carried out operations against the enemy's positions. As a result, the enemy lost armored vehicles, grenade launchers, and anti-tank systems, as well as personnel.

The video shows one of the positions outside the city of Orekhov, which the enemy had been preparing for defense for a month, but it didn't help them.

The guys started dismantling the next one.

Two majors ✨

Adding:

Two Majors #Report as of the morning of April 13, 2026

▪️The Easter truce passed without any changes to the front. The enemy violated it more than 1971 times according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, while counter-accusations were also made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. By night, work was underway against enemy UAVs in several regions of Russia, and enemy sources reported night strikes by "Geran" on the Kirovograd, Sumy, Chernigov, and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

▪️In the Sumy direction, the enemy completed the transfer of reserves of the ground forces to the Sumy district - servicemen of the 92nd and 209th separate anti-tank battalions.

▪️In the Belgorod region, a civilian was injured as a result of a drone attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Yasnye Zori — Oktjabarsky road.

▪️In the Kharkov direction, the enemy continues to transfer reserves and reinforce units in the Volchansk sector.

▪️In the Kupyansk direction, positional battles are generally reported in Kupyansk, with our troops using FAB with UMPK against enemy positions. The situation is somewhat more dynamic in the south near Kurylivka, where Russian Armed Forces units are gradually advancing westward.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front, positional battles continue in Prymorsk and Stepnogorsk. In the Orehov direction (https://t.me/dva_majors/91153), our troops are striking Ukrainian Armed Forces positions with drones. The situation remains without significant changes.

▪️In the Kherson direction, it seems as if there was no truce. The front here is traditionally static, but there are more wounded civilians from Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes than usual: six civilians were injured in the settlements of Velyky Kopani, Radensk, Lyubymivka, and Nova Kakhovka.

⚡️Two Majors (http://t.me/two_majors)/ Two Majors on 𝕏 (https://x.com/two_majors)

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Announces Hormuz Blockade, Considers Limited Strikes After Iran Talks Fail

U.S. Announces Hormuz Blockade, Considers Limited Strikes After Iran Talks Fail

Garrison Vance
A high-stakes gambit: U.S. blockades critical oil chokepoint as Iran talks collapse

A high-stakes gambit: U.S. blockades critical oil chokepoint as Iran talks collapse

Willow Tohi
Oil Prices Surge Past $100 After Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Oil Prices Surge Past $100 After Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Garrison Vance
Turkey Accuses Israeli PM of War Crimes, Issues Formal Statement Comparing Him to Hitler

Turkey Accuses Israeli PM of War Crimes, Issues Formal Statement Comparing Him to Hitler

Garrison Vance
Decoding the Matrix: How global elites engineered chaos in the Middle East

Decoding the Matrix: How global elites engineered chaos in the Middle East

Kevin Hughes
UK Drone Operated Over Southern Lebanon Prior to Civilian Casualty Incident, Report Claims

UK Drone Operated Over Southern Lebanon Prior to Civilian Casualty Incident, Report Claims

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy