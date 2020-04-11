Mark of the beast: Vatican’s Sunday law will be enforced soon! (7)

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Credits to the Holy Spirit for moving me to prepare the notes for this video and to give me utterance to narrate. Special thanks to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Remnant Church for adding a beautiful video background, Bible verses and statements to the video.



The Vatican - the first beast of Revelation 13 – and the Roman church - the whore of Babylon identified in Revelation 17 - will enforce its mark with the help of the United States.



Satan has used and will use governments to force people to break God's commandments. Notice how Daniel refused to break the first commandment and was thrown in the lion's den by king Darius. However, because of his obedience to God's commandments, God protected him.



Satan's masterpiece will be to convince the world -- through the Vatican -- to accept his mark...Sunday rest. Why? He knows that if you break willfully any of the Creator's commandments, you sin (1 John 3:4) and sin leads to death (Romans 6:23), which is the opposite to the gift of eternal life through Christ Jesus. Satan wants you to die along with him since his fate is already known to him! The devil does not want you to have eternal life in Christ's kingdom. So he will use Sunday -- which is already known in today's so-called Christian world -- as his day of rest, and have it enforced, to make people sin and die!



This is what the Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says about its mark:



"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.



"Of course the Catholic Church claims that the change [from Sabbath to Sunday] was her act [...] and the act is a MARK of her ecclesiastical power and authority in religious matters." (from the office of Cardinal Gibbons, through Chancellor H. F. Thomas, November 11, 1895).



NO MATTER WHAT, DO NOT ACCEPT SUNDAY AS YOUR DAY OF REST WHEN SUNDAY LAWS ARE ENFORCED, REGARDLESS OF THE OUTCOME!!



Here's why:



From the King James Bible, Revelation 14:9-11 says, And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark IN his forehead, or IN his hand, The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb: And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.



NOTE: The mark will be applied IN one's mind where the decision-making process occurs or IN one's hand, which symbolizes work and labor.



The mark of the beast is NOT the RFID chip. The RFID chip will, in all likelihood, be used in the enforcement of the Vatican's mark, Sunday worship. Currently, Sunday laws are being added to nations' constitutions for its future implementation worldwide.



Keep the 7th day Sabbath, which is the Creator's holy day, as per the commandment (Exodus 20:8-11; Isaiah 58:13-14). The Sabbath is to be remembered and kept holy from Friday evening at sunset to Saturday evening at sunset. By observing the 7th day Sabbath as per the commandment, we honor and obey Jesus Christ as the Creator who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that in them is.



However, if we work on the Sabbath or do our own pleasure or personal business (Isaiah 58:13-14), we sin (1 John 3:4) and sin, if not repented of, leads to death (Romans 6:23). The commandments of the Most High stand forever (Psalm 89:34; Hebrews 10:16). The saints are those who keep the commandments of God and the faith of His Son (Revelation 14:12). It is they who make it home to heaven (Revelation 22:14).



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.