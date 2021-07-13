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EXCLUSIVE: The RISE Of Tyranny! - Health Dictators & The Technocratic Agenda with Jeffrey Tucker
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122 views • July 13, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Jeffrey Tucker, author of Liberty Or Lockdown as well as writer for Real Clear Markets about the rise of door to door tyranny as countries around the world uniformly enforce a level of lockdown tyranny that we have yet to see up until this point.
As millions of people believe the doors are opening throughout the world, there is an elephant in the room. The elephant takes the shape of coercion and destruction of individual bodily autonomy. With the enforcement of vaccine passports "or else," we now see government agents going door to door, attempting to bring the unvaccinated to be vaccinated.
Alongside the door to door rollout, we are also see people lose their jobs if they don't get vaccinated, including countless doctors. All the while, Pfizer is looking to get their vaccine approved under emergency order (without strict testing of any kind) for children ages 5 to 11.
Meanwhile, the world is falling into a technocratic hell where giant corporations have become an arm of the state with the support of the very people who used to use giant corporations as an excuse to restrict free markets. The market restrictions continue to be consistent to their belief systems today, however, they no longer pretend to hate the big corporations they prop up.
The question on most peoples' minds today is "what can be done?" or "what is the solution?"
In this video, we break down possible paths to prevalence as well as dissect the psychology and shocking totalitarianism of the last year and a half.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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https://twitter.com/jeffreyatucker
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
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JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Jeffrey Tucker, author of Liberty Or Lockdown as well as writer for Real Clear Markets about the rise of door to door tyranny as countries around the world uniformly enforce a level of lockdown tyranny that we have yet to see up until this point.
As millions of people believe the doors are opening throughout the world, there is an elephant in the room. The elephant takes the shape of coercion and destruction of individual bodily autonomy. With the enforcement of vaccine passports "or else," we now see government agents going door to door, attempting to bring the unvaccinated to be vaccinated.
Alongside the door to door rollout, we are also see people lose their jobs if they don't get vaccinated, including countless doctors. All the while, Pfizer is looking to get their vaccine approved under emergency order (without strict testing of any kind) for children ages 5 to 11.
Meanwhile, the world is falling into a technocratic hell where giant corporations have become an arm of the state with the support of the very people who used to use giant corporations as an excuse to restrict free markets. The market restrictions continue to be consistent to their belief systems today, however, they no longer pretend to hate the big corporations they prop up.
The question on most peoples' minds today is "what can be done?" or "what is the solution?"
In this video, we break down possible paths to prevalence as well as dissect the psychology and shocking totalitarianism of the last year and a half.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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