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Supreme Court hears arguments about now-repealed NYC gun law -- but is there a case?
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21 views • December 04, 2019
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday about a now-repealed New York City law that limited where licensed gun owners could carry their weapons. It’s the Court’s first gun control case in nearly a decade, and thus highly anticipated. Marcia Coyle of the National Law Journal joins John Yang to discuss whether there is a “live controversy” for the Court to address and what the justices said.
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