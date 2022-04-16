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#Harvesting Your #Energy Through Bonds of Manufactured #Trauma #Celebrity #Death Shuttle Explosion
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11 views • April 16, 2022
Do you remember where you were when the shuttle exploded, or when Princess Diana and Aaliyah died?
These are a collection of memories that are trauma based. We are constantly being reminded of these things and are kept in a state of sadness, fear, anxiety and depression.
It seems like whoever is running this scripted show is ramping things up to keep us in a low vibrating state. I’m not saying that we shouldn’t grieve when these things happen but some take it too far. Schedule your grief and move on. Let the dead bury the dead.
These celebrities (fallen angels/idols) one after the other are dropping like flies. Before you can get over the death of one, you find out another one has died. This sadness and grief (as a collective) not only affects you and your family; it also affects this planet, realm or plane of existence.
If we unite as a collective and turn off the television, stop watching movies and reading newspapers; we would raise the vibration of earth.
They can still manipulate us with frequencies (light and sound) but there are things that we can utilize to protect ourselves.
Be well🌹
These are a collection of memories that are trauma based. We are constantly being reminded of these things and are kept in a state of sadness, fear, anxiety and depression.
It seems like whoever is running this scripted show is ramping things up to keep us in a low vibrating state. I’m not saying that we shouldn’t grieve when these things happen but some take it too far. Schedule your grief and move on. Let the dead bury the dead.
These celebrities (fallen angels/idols) one after the other are dropping like flies. Before you can get over the death of one, you find out another one has died. This sadness and grief (as a collective) not only affects you and your family; it also affects this planet, realm or plane of existence.
If we unite as a collective and turn off the television, stop watching movies and reading newspapers; we would raise the vibration of earth.
They can still manipulate us with frequencies (light and sound) but there are things that we can utilize to protect ourselves.
Be well🌹
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