© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Witness to Ashley Babbit’s Murder Ignored by J6 Committee Because He Won’t Lie for Democrats
Follow
2
Share
Report
70 views • June 09, 2022
Independant Journalist Tayler Hansen (twitter: @taylerusa) joins Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down why he believes his account of the events from January 6th are being excluded from the committee's consideration.
Get Yours Today At InfowarsStore.com
Get Yours Today At InfowarsStore.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.