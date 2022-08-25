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I drive to two business locations that pay people for their blood, and try to cover up boring traffic with memes n pics.
Here's Russell Brand's video that brought this to my attention: https://rumble.com/vyfqr1-now-they-want-our-blood-literally.html
Here's my telegram channel: https://t.me/+-I5uZH0DhYxjMjc5 :scroll to August 8th, 2022 to see other videos about criminal blood business, contaminated blood, legal cases and results.
Linktr.ee/MJTank108