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COVID INJECTS (DR. NAGASE) MICROSCOPE & COMPOSITIONAL ANALYSIS / 'NOT MUCH BIOLOGY..? IT'S ALL CHEM..!
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396 views • April 21, 2022
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(world orders review)
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Covid INJECTS (Dr. Nagase) MICROSCOPE & COMPOSITIONAL ANALYSIS
'not much biology? It's All CHEMICAL'! https://www.bitchute.com/video/KNNXp0996wY0/ [SHARE]
================
sub, share; support #worldordersreview
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Dr. Nagase Releases Bombshell New Findings From Vaccine Microscope & Compositional Analysis
https://www.bitchute.com/video/btcrYK1oYcJn/
Via Tim Truth from Western Standard's Full Report:
https://westernstandardonline.com/2022/04/watch-dr-nagase-reviews-images-from-covid-vaccines-shows-lack-of-elements-of-life/
https://bitchute.com/timtruth/
================
(#2) PFIZER COVID / QUAD FLU [GRAPHENE MICRO-ASSEMBLY] INJECTIONS
(Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD) [NZ #2]) SERUM / BLOOD MICROSCOPY ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XunubTnFDuI2/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
(Dr. Philippe: South Africa) GRAPHENE Found In "VAXXED" & 'NON-VAXXED':
(Destroying RED BLOOD CELLS & causing BLOOD CLOTS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tHZhn6YsWfvk/
================
@ Covid GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & AFFECT DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
Liu Y, Zhao C, Sabirsh A, Ye L, Wu X, Lu H, Liu J. A Novel Graphene Quantum Dot-Based mRNA Delivery Platform. ChemistryOpen. 2021 Jul;10(7):666-671. doi: 10.1002/open.202000200. Epub 2021 Apr 7. PMID: 33829677; PMCID: PMC8248920. @ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33829677/
Yuan X, Zhang X, Sun L, Wei Y, Wei X. Cellular Toxicity and Immunological Effects of Carbon-based Nanomaterials. Part Fibre Toxicol. 2019 Apr 11;16(1):18. doi: 10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z. PMID: 30975174; PMCID: PMC6460856. (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z
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Kim, H., Park, Y., & Lee, J. B. (2015). Self-assembled Messenger RNA Nanoparticles (mRNA-NPs) for Efficient Gene Expression. Scientific Reports, 5(1) (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1038/srep12737
Kim et al. (2021). Self-assembled mRNA Vaccines
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169409X20302933
================
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECTION
(Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD) [NZ #1]) SERUM MICROSCOPY ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
by Research Team / Jan 27 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/ [SHARE]
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/ [SHARE]
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora / Comments] 28 Jan 2022 / https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/ [SHARE]
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY (Dr. Marcelo Dignani)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
IDENTIFICATION of MICROTECHNOLOGY in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik VACCINE VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/ [SHARE]
================
GRAPHENE-OXIDE & UNKNOWN MOVING ELEMENTS found in CHIROMAS (FLU) Injection VIAL (Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/lorJNiI2MG58/
GRAPHENE-like STRUCTURES (But NO MICRO-TECH) in CHIROMAS 2022 FLU INJECTION
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/L1QUnE7FS481/
================
GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016) CELLULAR RESPONSES to GO NANOSHEETS
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
Covid INJECTS (Dr. Nagase) MICROSCOPE & COMPOSITIONAL ANALYSIS
'not much biology? It's All CHEMICAL'! https://www.bitchute.com/video/KNNXp0996wY0/ [SHARE]
================
sub, share; support #worldordersreview
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Dr. Nagase Releases Bombshell New Findings From Vaccine Microscope & Compositional Analysis
https://www.bitchute.com/video/btcrYK1oYcJn/
Via Tim Truth from Western Standard's Full Report:
https://westernstandardonline.com/2022/04/watch-dr-nagase-reviews-images-from-covid-vaccines-shows-lack-of-elements-of-life/
https://bitchute.com/timtruth/
================
(#2) PFIZER COVID / QUAD FLU [GRAPHENE MICRO-ASSEMBLY] INJECTIONS
(Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD) [NZ #2]) SERUM / BLOOD MICROSCOPY ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XunubTnFDuI2/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
(Dr. Philippe: South Africa) GRAPHENE Found In "VAXXED" & 'NON-VAXXED':
(Destroying RED BLOOD CELLS & causing BLOOD CLOTS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tHZhn6YsWfvk/
================
@ Covid GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & AFFECT DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
Liu Y, Zhao C, Sabirsh A, Ye L, Wu X, Lu H, Liu J. A Novel Graphene Quantum Dot-Based mRNA Delivery Platform. ChemistryOpen. 2021 Jul;10(7):666-671. doi: 10.1002/open.202000200. Epub 2021 Apr 7. PMID: 33829677; PMCID: PMC8248920. @ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33829677/
Yuan X, Zhang X, Sun L, Wei Y, Wei X. Cellular Toxicity and Immunological Effects of Carbon-based Nanomaterials. Part Fibre Toxicol. 2019 Apr 11;16(1):18. doi: 10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z. PMID: 30975174; PMCID: PMC6460856. (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z
----------------
Kim, H., Park, Y., & Lee, J. B. (2015). Self-assembled Messenger RNA Nanoparticles (mRNA-NPs) for Efficient Gene Expression. Scientific Reports, 5(1) (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1038/srep12737
Kim et al. (2021). Self-assembled mRNA Vaccines
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169409X20302933
================
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECTION
(Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD) [NZ #1]) SERUM MICROSCOPY ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
by Research Team / Jan 27 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/ [SHARE]
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/ [SHARE]
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora / Comments] 28 Jan 2022 / https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/ [SHARE]
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY (Dr. Marcelo Dignani)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
IDENTIFICATION of MICROTECHNOLOGY in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik VACCINE VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/ [SHARE]
================
GRAPHENE-OXIDE & UNKNOWN MOVING ELEMENTS found in CHIROMAS (FLU) Injection VIAL (Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/lorJNiI2MG58/
GRAPHENE-like STRUCTURES (But NO MICRO-TECH) in CHIROMAS 2022 FLU INJECTION
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/L1QUnE7FS481/
================
GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016) CELLULAR RESPONSES to GO NANOSHEETS
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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