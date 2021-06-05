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APRIL CARNEY SPEAKS TO DUVAL COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD ABOUT MASK MANDATES
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122 views • June 05, 2021
More truth in media at:
https://www.WeAreTheNewsOH.com/
April Carney calls for Florida to lift its draconian mask mandates from the public schools. These draconian measures have gone on far too long and were never necessary for children in the first place.
https://www.WeAreTheNewsOH.com/
April Carney calls for Florida to lift its draconian mask mandates from the public schools. These draconian measures have gone on far too long and were never necessary for children in the first place.
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