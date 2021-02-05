Fauci: 'No Super Bowl Parties!'

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Top Biden Administration Covid advisor Tony Fauci is back to warn Americans that "now is not the time" to get together with friends to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday. He said the same about Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve. He warned of a "dark winter" if people didn't do as he told them. They did not, but meanwhile new Covid cases in the US continue to plummet. Also today: new CDC director says teachers do not need to be forced to take the vaccine for schools to open. Congress votes to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments. And AOC feels the heat after questions arise about her dramatic "insurrection" story.