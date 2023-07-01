Lavrov about the shelling of the ZNPP:

◾️The statements that the Russian Federation will allegedly "blow up" the Zaporozhie NPP are pure lies, Ukrainians are playing dangerous games.

Cynthia, I'm adding this from Zelensky today.

Zelensky held an exit speech at the Rivne NPP because of the alleged threat





According to the Dictator of Ukraine, the Kiev authorities "keep the situation under control"





Zelensky held a visiting meeting of the Supreme Commander's headquarters at the Rivne NPP in the west of the country near the border with Belarus due to the fact that, according to him, it is allegedly in danger.





"Today the rate is exit. We gathered at the Rivne NPP to assess any possible threats to the station on the spot," Zelensky wrote in his Telegram channel. He added that the Ukrainian authorities "keep the situation under control."





Zelensky said that reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov on the operational situation on the Belarusian border and possible actions of Russia were heard at the STAVKA(HQ)meeting.





Reports on the strengthening of the northern direction of Ukrainian defense and the protection of nuclear power plants were also made by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko, the commander of the operational command "North" Sergey Naev, the head of the State Border Service of Ukraine Sergey Deineko, the commander of the National Guard Yuri Lebed. The issues of defense lines and protection of the Rivne NPP from cyber threats were discussed at the stake. The meeting was also attended by the president of the Ukrainian corporation "Energoatom" Pyotr Kotin and the director of the Rivne NPP Pavel Kovtonyuk, the head of the Ukrainian state said.