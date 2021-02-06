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The Media Narrative is BREAKING
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160 views • February 06, 2021
Have you ever noticed that when everyone in power starts using the same word over and over it turns people into automatons? Isn't it interesting that the reddit gamestop thing is seen as horrible by the entire elite? Isn't it strange that we must insist that January sixth was an attempted "coup" and an insurrection? We've noticed it too, and it's starting to look really strange. This clip was taken from episode 100 of our podcast: https://youtu.be/3QOS3z-re3g
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#biden #media #kamala
Our Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/fruitbasket
Our SubscribeStar:
https://https://www.subscribestar.com/fruitbasket
Sean's social crap:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/seandcastro...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/seandcastro
Jordan's social crap:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jordanbucke...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/jordanbuckelew
We're also on SoundCloud and iTunes!
https://soundcloud.com/the-fruit-basket-626868105
https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewPodcast?id=1328767832
The content shown or presented in this video that is not directly owned by The Fruit Basket is strictly for the purpose of commentary, criticism, or news reporting. We claim no ownership of any of the standalone clips or articles featured in this video unless otherwise expressed.
#biden #media #kamala
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