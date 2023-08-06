Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
De-banked The Globalist Deep State's New Way To Silence Opposition
channel image
High Hopes
2683 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
116 views
Published Yesterday

John-Henry Westen


August 4, 2023


Freedom fighters and their families face a new threat from the globalist Deep State: the seizure and freezing of bank accounts. Called 'de-banking,' this novel Deep State tactic to silence political opposition — suddenly and without warning — now threatens all who work for freedom and the Culture of Life. Globalist elites are working to 'financially terrorize' the world with this de-banking strategy and establish the New World Order — making the world bow to their power. LifeSiteNews journalists Frank Wright and Andreas Wailzer join Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen for a full de-banking analysis — and what de-banking means for the future grassroots movement to build a Culture of Life.


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Music Code: VNHULJDQ2M


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34ek3h-de-banked-the-globalist-deep-states-new-way-to-silence-opposition.html

Keywords
deep stateglobalistcatholicnwonew world orderculture of lifesilence oppositionfreedom fightersfinancial terrorismjohn-henry westenseizure of bank accountsdebankedfrank wrightfreezing of bank accountswithout warningde-banking strategyandreas wailzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket