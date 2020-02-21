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The Radical Gospel of Luke Nativity Story! (The Liberator #1)
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8 views • February 21, 2020
The Gospel of Luke comes alive with this audio Bible reading with pictures and animation. Enjoy this truly Christian Christmas video, a Bible narration from the King James Version (KJV) of Luke chapter 1 & 2.
The Jesus nativity story is the first video in the series that will cover the whole Gospel of Luke portrayed as an animated Christian comic book for kids and adults.
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Christian Cartoons are a great way to learn more about what the Bible says. This channel exhibits cartoons and comics from different authors to help promote the teachings of Jesus Christ. It's great for the whole family!
The Jesus nativity story is the first video in the series that will cover the whole Gospel of Luke portrayed as an animated Christian comic book for kids and adults.
-
Christian Cartoons are a great way to learn more about what the Bible says. This channel exhibits cartoons and comics from different authors to help promote the teachings of Jesus Christ. It's great for the whole family!
Keywords
christianityteachings of jesusjesus teachingschristian cartoonschristian christmas storygospel of luke nativity storygospel of luke audio biblegospel of luke animationchristian christmas videosjesus nativity storybible reading with pictureschristian comic books for kidskjv luke 1kjv luke 2bible reading dramatizedgospel of luke visual biblechristian christmas comedychristian comics
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