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Alex Jones Meets Gerlado Rivera In DC : Geraldo Says Alex Has Been Demonized
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39 views • January 20, 2020
Jan 19, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
While in DC Alex Jones ran into Geraldo Rivera in the streets and conducts a quick interview on Impeachment, the countries soul and how Alex Jones has been demonized by the media.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e2538712519a50020526673
The Alex Jones Show
While in DC Alex Jones ran into Geraldo Rivera in the streets and conducts a quick interview on Impeachment, the countries soul and how Alex Jones has been demonized by the media.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e2538712519a50020526673
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