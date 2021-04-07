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SMHP2: 'Oh Say Can You See or Is It Just Me?' (Invasion of the Satanic Body Snatchers) [07.04.2021]
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42 views • April 07, 2021
'Predictive Programming' for years to Brainwash People that it is the 'norm' to live the Satanic way...
All as always in plain sight... Read the comments below in the link to the source video.
This video is for entertainment and discussion purposes only. Both sides of the argument are being shared in this video. Do your own research regarding this content to form your own opinion about this information within. It is not giving any medical advice and is not bullying anyone into making a decision regarding the information. That being said, how do you feel about the direction we are heading regarding the speed this is all being rolled out? How many people do you know that have jumped on board regarding this new system we are moving into?
Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/?
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15?
Get your homes in order friends! Time is short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
.......................................................
EntertheStars - https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars/videos
.................................
Movie Clips:
They Live 1988
Invasion of the Body Snatchers 78,92
.......................................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video. I am just sharing what I see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. The Much Appreciated donations are my only income. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/? - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak...? - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52? - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct...? - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8? - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead...? - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr? - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe...? - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...? - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q...? - YT SMHP3
7,274 views • Apr 7, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
60.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9BWprIFpu8A
All as always in plain sight... Read the comments below in the link to the source video.
This video is for entertainment and discussion purposes only. Both sides of the argument are being shared in this video. Do your own research regarding this content to form your own opinion about this information within. It is not giving any medical advice and is not bullying anyone into making a decision regarding the information. That being said, how do you feel about the direction we are heading regarding the speed this is all being rolled out? How many people do you know that have jumped on board regarding this new system we are moving into?
Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/?
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15?
Get your homes in order friends! Time is short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
.......................................................
EntertheStars - https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars/videos
.................................
Movie Clips:
They Live 1988
Invasion of the Body Snatchers 78,92
.......................................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video. I am just sharing what I see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. The Much Appreciated donations are my only income. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/? - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak...? - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52? - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct...? - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8? - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead...? - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr? - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe...? - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...? - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q...? - YT SMHP3
7,274 views • Apr 7, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
60.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9BWprIFpu8A
Keywords
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