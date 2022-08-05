Why the Dutch Farmers are Wasting Their Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not only the Dutch Farmers...but anyone, or any group who has faith that they're going to get any satisfaction by protesting tyrannical regimes. It's just validating their position of power and control. Governments have already gone too far to expect any redemption from these despots and bureaucrats. "We're finally on our own"....in the words of Crosby, Stills, and Nash in their song "Ohio".