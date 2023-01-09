Situation Update, Jan 9, 2022 - Brazil's UPRISING the first of MANY to come in 2023

0:00 Intro

5:45 Car Dealers

13:50 Iran

26:25 Science and Chemistry

38:00 Finance

44:15 China

45:35 Brazil

59:25 Other Topics

1:02:42 Transhumanism





- Why do people activate Google in new cars, being tracked everywhere they go?

- Iranian national charged with terrorism in Germany

- "Mohammad" attacks solar power plant in Vegas, sets car on fire

- How Romans created self-healing concrete that modern science is just now understanding

- Newly discovered comet to pass near Earth in weeks, may be VISIBLE to the eye

- Feds tell banks to dump crypto in preparation for CBDCs

- Crypto contagion continues: Genesis may be the next to fall

- China buys another 30 tons of gold in preparation for new reserve currency launch

- Brazil on the verge of civil war / government collapse with mass protests

- Lula stole the election and rigged it all, just like USA

- More vaccine deaths strike sports players and newscasters

- Texas Gov. Abbott tells Joe Biden he's too late to stop the invasion of illegals

- California storms will affect the food supply

- Thousands of NYC nurses to strike

- HEY COPPER TOP: 6G tech to use the human body as a power source





