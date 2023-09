STATE OF CONSTITUTIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARED HOSTED BY LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE |EP140

THE BIG MIG SHOWSEPTEMBER 18, 2023

EPISODE 140 - 7:00PM





SPECIAL GUEST MICHELLE SWINICK

STATE OF CONSTITUTIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARED BY THE PEOPLE OF ARIZONA AND COURT CASE FILED PROVING OUR ELECTIONS ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL

**NATIONWIDE CALL TO ACTION: PRAY, PLAN & TAKE ACTION!

THE SAVE MY FREEDOM MOVEMENT, ACT FOR AMERICA AND AFFIDAVIT MOMMAS HAVE CREATED THE 1-CLICK EMAIL ALL 215 ARIZONA OFFICIALS CRUSADE. ITโ€™S A 3-STEP DIGITAL TAKE ACTION STRATEGY:

1) BAN The Voting Machines

2) INVESTIGATE The Election Fraud & Corruption

3) TAKE BACK Our Unconstitutional Elections

JOIN THE "SAVE MY FREEDOM" MOVEMENT TODAY!

www.SaveMyFreedom.us





๐Ÿ‘ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘

ย Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘





FOLLOW US:

X: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine

X: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio

X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebigmig

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thebigmig/

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio

WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/

_______________________________________________





SUPPORT US:

LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support

ALIASID: https://www.aliasid.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)

MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)