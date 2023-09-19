Create New Account
STATE OF CONSTITUTIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARED HOSTED BY LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE |EP140
THE BIG MIG SHOWSEPTEMBER 18, 2023

EPISODE 140 - 7:00PM


SPECIAL GUEST MICHELLE SWINICK

STATE OF CONSTITUTIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARED BY THE PEOPLE OF ARIZONA AND COURT CASE FILED PROVING OUR ELECTIONS ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL

**NATIONWIDE CALL TO ACTION: PRAY, PLAN & TAKE ACTION!

THE SAVE MY FREEDOM MOVEMENT, ACT FOR AMERICA AND AFFIDAVIT MOMMAS HAVE CREATED THE 1-CLICK EMAIL ALL 215 ARIZONA OFFICIALS CRUSADE. IT’S A 3-STEP DIGITAL TAKE ACTION STRATEGY:

1) BAN The Voting Machines

2) INVESTIGATE The Election Fraud & Corruption

3) TAKE BACK Our Unconstitutional Elections

JOIN THE "SAVE MY FREEDOM" MOVEMENT TODAY!

www.SaveMyFreedom.us


