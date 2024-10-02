BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Weekly Catholic Man Spirituality Video: In Total Dependence on the Gospel
cmcsmen
cmcsmen
9 followers
12 views • 7 months ago

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - https://cmcsmen.net


Gospel

Mk 10:2-16

The Pharisees approached Jesus and asked,

"Is it lawful for a husband to divorce his wife?"

They were testing him.

He said to them in reply, "What did Moses command you?"

They replied,

"Moses permitted a husband to write a bill of divorce

and dismiss her."

But Jesus told them,

"Because of the hardness of your hearts

he wrote you this commandment.

But from the beginning of creation, God made them male and female.

For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother

and be joined to his wife,

and the two shall become one flesh.

So they are no longer two but one flesh.

Therefore what God has joined together,

no human being must separate."


In the house the disciples again questioned Jesus about this.

He said to them,

"Whoever divorces his wife and marries another

commits adultery against her;

and if she divorces her husband and marries another,

she commits adultery."

And people were bringing children to him that he might touch them,

but the disciples rebuked them.

When Jesus saw this he became indignant and said to them,

"Let the children come to me;

do not prevent them, for the kingdom of God belongs to

such as these.

Amen, I say to you,

whoever does not accept the kingdom of God like a child

will not enter it."

Then he embraced them and blessed them,

placing his hands on them.




https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/100624.cfm

Keywords
godchicagospiritualityreligionmanhooddependencefrank-j-casella
