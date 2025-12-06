Beast of Burden ~Messed Up Remake~

For Those Who Think It's Easy...

To Do What I Do... Well It's Not.

I Never Did Get This One to Play Smoothly...

Or to Save It With It's Original Program...

Though Like a Dog with a Bone... I Don't Stop.





I Tried Recording It in The Original Program...

With Another Recording Program I Have...

It Record... But Rougher Than It Played...

Yeah... It Looked Pretty Bad.





Though I Still Wanted You to See...

The Cool Dog Pulled Cart with a Seat.

I Have Never Seen Anything Like It...

And Thought It Was Pretty Sweet.