Beast of Burden ~Messed Up Remake~
Cleansing Flow
Cleansing Flow
40 followers
78 views • 1 day ago

For Those Who Think It's Easy...

To Do What I Do... Well It's Not.

I Never Did Get This One to Play Smoothly...

Or to Save It With It's Original Program...

Though Like a Dog with a Bone... I Don't Stop.


I Tried Recording It in The Original Program...

With Another Recording Program I Have...

It Record... But Rougher Than It Played...

Yeah... It Looked Pretty Bad.


Though I Still Wanted You to See...

The Cool Dog Pulled Cart with a Seat.

I Have Never Seen Anything Like It...

And Thought It Was Pretty Sweet.

smartpracticaluseful
