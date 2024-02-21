Create New Account
Alien technology is several hundred million years more advanced than ours.
channel image
The Last Harvest
4 Subscribers
260 views
Published 19 hours ago

Embark on an extraterrestrial journey with Damien Dumar as we delve into mind-bending themes! 🛸


Explore the notion that alien technology surpasses ours by several hundred million years.


Uncover the mystery behind alien abductions - what technology do they employ?


Discover signs that might indicate if you've been hybridised by otherworldly beings. Plus, we unravel the enigma of why some individuals struggle to recall their past. 👽


Don't miss this cosmic conversation! 🚀


https://www.amazon.com/Last-Harvest-Lucifera-Illuminati-Humanity-ebook/dp/B0BSNX6GN4/


Visit the webpage: https://thelastharvest.info


Follow us on Rumble:https://rumble.com/v305e4n-the-last-harvest-with-damien-dumar.html


 Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090073334563&mibextid=kFxxJD


#alientechnology #UFO #ExtraterrestrialInsights #MysteriesUnveiled

Keywords
bookaliensufoconspiracyread

