Book of Revelation...part 2! Don't miss this!!!! "The 7 Churches"
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Published 19 hours ago |

Today we study in depth the 7 churches mentioned in Revelation chapters 2-3. This teaching will last for the rest of our life as the Holy Spirit moves on our hearts to realize which is which. The same issues in the Body today, were there in the days of John when he wrote this God-breathed and inspired book. You don't want to miss today's teaching!

Pastor Todd's website: www.PastorTodd.org

To support this ministry: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

Thank you for tuning in!

