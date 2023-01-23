Book of Revelation...part 2! Don't miss this!!!! "The 7 Churches"

Today we study in depth the 7 churches mentioned in Revelation chapters 2-3. This teaching will last for the rest of our life as the Holy Spirit moves on our hearts to realize which is which. The same issues in the Body today, were there in the days of John when he wrote this God-breathed and inspired book. You don't want to miss today's teaching!
Pastor Todd's website: www.PastorTodd.org
To support this ministry: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
Thank you for tuning in!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.