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Testimony
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45 views • October 13, 2021
Each of Yahweh's children has a story of His powerful, saving love. That faithful love that draws us, calls us, cleanses us and prepares us for what He has in store. And in these last days, as there is great shaking, we are called to speak of what He has done in our lives, that we might uplift and encourage one another. Not for our own glory, or for selfish gain, but that He might be worshipped and praised.
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