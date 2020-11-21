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Diversity Is NOT Our Strength
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39 views • November 21, 2020
Paul Joseph Watson discusses what the plans of the Globalists are, and gives us the latest intel on what's happening in the world.
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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