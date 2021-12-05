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THE "VACCINE" KILLS: APOCALYPSE CHATS IN PARADISE WITH CLAUDE & CLAUDIA
Apocalypse Now
Apocalypse Now
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71 views • December 05, 2021

The endless one in a million miracles that you'd have to believe in to think the covid jab is good for you
w/SPECIAL SURPRISE GUEST: Some Random Fully Vaccinated Covid-fearing Canadian

Child jab deaths in Spain "Vaccine" origins and the criminal corporations who make them Calling people conspiracy theorists is what retards do Gloria Estefan & Wendy Williams are fucked Big Pharma hates black people Sloppy vaxx handlers, where are the freezers? and sending expired doses to the poor Donald Rumsfeld & Aspartame That EU cunt "Liberals" love heartless mega corporations and don't care about government corruption and greed 1986 Vaccine Law, no placebo trials, and pharma immunity from lawsuits Moderna hacking your software and updating you for eternity I will die before I live in the New Normal Gatescoin (GTSC) The insanely corrupt Pfizer trial You will murder your own children and you will be happy Oops! I got jabbed to travel but I got the wrong one! You are being fucked, refucked and fucked over again J&J Baby Powder: Cancer and Racism Dave Chappelle shilling for Johnson & Johnson Africans & The Amish The magic travelling Omicron My mom got Magajabbed Just another beautiful Mexican sunset Sticking needles in The Bush Will there ever be an unvaccinated Omicron case? It's not a virus it's a bioweapon False Flag attacks to garner sympathy from the dumbed down public When the military and cops realize they're going to die from the jab, will they kill their higher ups or will they kill The American People? Regular people enforcing this covid bullshit will be broke and dead Vaxx passports are a slap in the face of every soldier who ever thought they were fighting for freedom SPECIAL SURPRISE GUEST STAR APPEARANCE The Tao of The Coronatards The Actual Honest Experts Dopesick on Hulu and The Real Anthony Fauci by RFKjr to wake up your brainwashed loved ones Germans in Paraguay Flee for freedom to Mexico and get free condos when the fully-vaccinated start dropping

Telegram: https://t.me/apocalypsenowmexico

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freedomanarchymexicovaccinenatureapocalypsefaucicovidomicron
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