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Synagogue Of Satan
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120 views • November 03, 2020
What a scary time we live in when you can know the prophetic understanding of who the end times Synagogue of Satan is.
Want to understand what they believe in?
This group of "believers" are not going to make into the kingdom of God. But they are going to be used to pull those those on the path to righteousness, into a deathtrap.
The Synagogue of Satan is part of the Great Whore.
Try to keep in mind that if you are trying to live in any nation on earth, you are participating in the "kingdoms of this world", which is opposed to the kingdom of God. Most Christians have already made the choice to participate in one of the kingdoms of this world. Abraham lived in a tent, refusing to participate in any of the kingdoms of this world. We should do the same. But, who has a heart to hear such things?
There is a realm where holiness and righteousness dwells. You can be a part of it. But you must remove yourself from all kingdoms of this earth in order to enter into it. For Satan is the ruler of all kingdoms of this earth.
Want to understand what they believe in?
This group of "believers" are not going to make into the kingdom of God. But they are going to be used to pull those those on the path to righteousness, into a deathtrap.
The Synagogue of Satan is part of the Great Whore.
Try to keep in mind that if you are trying to live in any nation on earth, you are participating in the "kingdoms of this world", which is opposed to the kingdom of God. Most Christians have already made the choice to participate in one of the kingdoms of this world. Abraham lived in a tent, refusing to participate in any of the kingdoms of this world. We should do the same. But, who has a heart to hear such things?
There is a realm where holiness and righteousness dwells. You can be a part of it. But you must remove yourself from all kingdoms of this earth in order to enter into it. For Satan is the ruler of all kingdoms of this earth.
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