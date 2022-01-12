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Rocket Hits The Firmament Dome at 73 miles up (Part 2) IMPOSSIBLE MOON - 656565
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350 views • January 12, 2022
If you haven't seen Part 1, you're gonna want to...
And for those clearly triggered with Cognitive Dissonance and attempt to claim you should be able to see the moon from the opposite side of earth, LOL, here are the facts:
73 miles high rocket-cam = 385,440 feet
The zenith of the moon was 8000 miles away from location of launch.
The moon should be hidden by over 4,200 miles of alleged curvature. (you can't see it)
GO here to calculate: https://dizzib.github.io/earth/curve-calc/?d0=8000&;h0=385440&unit=imperial
Besides, like the narrator clearly pointed out at about 5:30 into the video, which some seem to have either missed or are in denial of; because the zenith of the moon was over almost the exact opposite of the earth from the observer point, the view of the moon should have been COMPLETELY blocked by the claimed(and fictional) globe earth - yet what we see is that the moon is not only much above the horizon but it is also noticeably higher than the cam on the rocket which is precisely what one (who comprehends the Physics of Optics) should expect to observe over a level plane (non curved) earth.
Pay attention to details people.
Flat Earth or Superior Mirage? IMPOSSIBLE View of Chicago - Geometry doesn't Lie
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Flat-Earth-or-Superior-Mirage-656565:7
The IMPOSSIBLE Moon movements (Laws of Physics do not lie)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-Moons-IMPOSSIBLE-Movements-Unless-it-has-its-own-engine-656565:1
SURVEY SAYS...Earth is FLAT (88%)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-video-656565:0
So YES, It's a thing... Just try and prove to yourself that it's the CLAIMED spinning "globe" and see for yourself where you end-up. :)
POLL taken during video.
Screen-shot showing live poll results: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-656565:7
Great 2021 Flat Earth Documentary (A Wake-up Call for most)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/LEVEL-2021-SEAN-HIBBELER-656565:a
Truth About Satellites (They are not what you've been led to believe)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Truth-about-so-called-SATELLITES-Are-they-REALLY-in-space-656565:6
The Moon Landing HOAX Exposed (Talk about a fish story)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-MOON-LANDING-Hoax-656565:c
Human Optics Explained - How they Tricked the World into Believing They Live on a "globe" (Once you grasp this one it all comes together for you...)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Human-Optics-Explained-How-they-Tricked-the-World-into-Believing-They-Live-on-a-globe-656565:0
ISS Puppet Show (Exposes the Comedy of the ACTORNots)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/ISS-PUPPET-SHOW-Conspiracy-Music-Guru-656565:6
What "Gravity" REALLY is (No mythical, magical extra imaginary stuffs needed - just SCIENCE)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Gravity-What-is-it-Really:8
656565
And for those clearly triggered with Cognitive Dissonance and attempt to claim you should be able to see the moon from the opposite side of earth, LOL, here are the facts:
73 miles high rocket-cam = 385,440 feet
The zenith of the moon was 8000 miles away from location of launch.
The moon should be hidden by over 4,200 miles of alleged curvature. (you can't see it)
GO here to calculate: https://dizzib.github.io/earth/curve-calc/?d0=8000&;h0=385440&unit=imperial
Besides, like the narrator clearly pointed out at about 5:30 into the video, which some seem to have either missed or are in denial of; because the zenith of the moon was over almost the exact opposite of the earth from the observer point, the view of the moon should have been COMPLETELY blocked by the claimed(and fictional) globe earth - yet what we see is that the moon is not only much above the horizon but it is also noticeably higher than the cam on the rocket which is precisely what one (who comprehends the Physics of Optics) should expect to observe over a level plane (non curved) earth.
Pay attention to details people.
Flat Earth or Superior Mirage? IMPOSSIBLE View of Chicago - Geometry doesn't Lie
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Flat-Earth-or-Superior-Mirage-656565:7
The IMPOSSIBLE Moon movements (Laws of Physics do not lie)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-Moons-IMPOSSIBLE-Movements-Unless-it-has-its-own-engine-656565:1
SURVEY SAYS...Earth is FLAT (88%)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-video-656565:0
So YES, It's a thing... Just try and prove to yourself that it's the CLAIMED spinning "globe" and see for yourself where you end-up. :)
POLL taken during video.
Screen-shot showing live poll results: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-656565:7
Great 2021 Flat Earth Documentary (A Wake-up Call for most)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/LEVEL-2021-SEAN-HIBBELER-656565:a
Truth About Satellites (They are not what you've been led to believe)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Truth-about-so-called-SATELLITES-Are-they-REALLY-in-space-656565:6
The Moon Landing HOAX Exposed (Talk about a fish story)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-MOON-LANDING-Hoax-656565:c
Human Optics Explained - How they Tricked the World into Believing They Live on a "globe" (Once you grasp this one it all comes together for you...)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Human-Optics-Explained-How-they-Tricked-the-World-into-Believing-They-Live-on-a-globe-656565:0
ISS Puppet Show (Exposes the Comedy of the ACTORNots)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/ISS-PUPPET-SHOW-Conspiracy-Music-Guru-656565:6
What "Gravity" REALLY is (No mythical, magical extra imaginary stuffs needed - just SCIENCE)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Gravity-What-is-it-Really:8
656565
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