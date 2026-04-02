Living Outside The Matrix: Why I’m Laughing at the Apocalypse… With Jeff Berwick & Victor Hugo

The architects of this inversion are literally laughing at you. They stole the 13-month lunar calendar, moved the "New Year" to the dead of winter when the earth is dormant, and rebranded the true start of the solar cycle as a day for idiots. It is a massive, occult GOTCHA hidden in plain sight… while the world is rolling out the real show: engineered energy crises and manufactured famines.





Dollar Vigilante Jeff Berwick Victor Hugo In World Full Of False Idols And Lies Trust Your Instinct | https://rumble.com/v77xavk-dollar-vigilante-jeff-berwick-victor-hugo-in-world-full-of-false-idols-and-.html

TDV Free Trial | https://dollarvigilante.com/freetrial

Game Changers | https://dollarvigilante.com/gamechangers

Destination Freedom | http://destinationfreedom.org

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

"The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5















