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COMUSAV SAYS -BYE - BYE COVID Must watch. Biggest health discovery in 100 years ENGLISH with some SPANISH
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946 views • December 28, 2020
Thousands of doctors and Millions now know the cure. Will you listen and learn too?
A BUSINESSMAN ISSUES STATEMENT THAT HE WILL GIVE MILLIONS TO ANYONE WITH PROOF AGAINST CDS. - THE COVID DEATH PUNCH!
COMUSAV = World Health and Life Coalition. https://comusav.com/en/
Want to see from the doctors what they have been doing and is this safe? Watch this COMUSAV conference: https://www.brighteon.com/032135c3-0ed8-4f1b-99b6-849a38ed9bec
Andreas Kalcker has dedicated himself to understanding the power of chlorine dioxide.
Over the last 10 years he has seen great success with chlorine dioxide healing patients of many diseases and recently has had tremendous success treating covid-19
Andrea's Website's:
http://www.andreaskalacker.com
http://www.Comusav.org Organization of 4000+ doctors using chlorine dioxide
http://www.forbiddenhealth.com
We recommend learning how to make MMS / Chlorine Dioxide first: https://www.brighteon.com/efab91d9-3da6-4a8a-af04-ce451c901c4a
Excepts on Andreas Kalcker’s online course on how to make and use MMS / Chlorine Dioxide
Full Basic Online Course ClO2 #ENGLISH can be found here:
https://elopage.com/s/naturalbiophysics/basic-course-clo2
Also available in Spanish and Deutsch.
Above is an easy way to learn, and I recommend for the visual learner. However, links below give similar information for free.
Please study and learn “Basic” or “starting procedure” first.
Protocols available for FREE and more information on this website.
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/protocolos/
Other free how-to videos.
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/blank-page
Video testimonials
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/testimonials
This information is provided for learning purposes, and is not medical advice.
Learn more at https://clo2.tv/
Original video from CLO2TV is here: https://www.brighteon.com/6e013183-9f0b-44bc-964f-52d6a50b876e
A BUSINESSMAN ISSUES STATEMENT THAT HE WILL GIVE MILLIONS TO ANYONE WITH PROOF AGAINST CDS. - THE COVID DEATH PUNCH!
COMUSAV = World Health and Life Coalition. https://comusav.com/en/
Want to see from the doctors what they have been doing and is this safe? Watch this COMUSAV conference: https://www.brighteon.com/032135c3-0ed8-4f1b-99b6-849a38ed9bec
Andreas Kalcker has dedicated himself to understanding the power of chlorine dioxide.
Over the last 10 years he has seen great success with chlorine dioxide healing patients of many diseases and recently has had tremendous success treating covid-19
Andrea's Website's:
http://www.andreaskalacker.com
http://www.Comusav.org Organization of 4000+ doctors using chlorine dioxide
http://www.forbiddenhealth.com
We recommend learning how to make MMS / Chlorine Dioxide first: https://www.brighteon.com/efab91d9-3da6-4a8a-af04-ce451c901c4a
Excepts on Andreas Kalcker’s online course on how to make and use MMS / Chlorine Dioxide
Full Basic Online Course ClO2 #ENGLISH can be found here:
https://elopage.com/s/naturalbiophysics/basic-course-clo2
Also available in Spanish and Deutsch.
Above is an easy way to learn, and I recommend for the visual learner. However, links below give similar information for free.
Please study and learn “Basic” or “starting procedure” first.
Protocols available for FREE and more information on this website.
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/protocolos/
Other free how-to videos.
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/blank-page
Video testimonials
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/testimonials
This information is provided for learning purposes, and is not medical advice.
Learn more at https://clo2.tv/
Original video from CLO2TV is here: https://www.brighteon.com/6e013183-9f0b-44bc-964f-52d6a50b876e
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