BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#286: Is China Planning to Attack Taiwan?—Steven Mosher, PhD
Patrick Coffin Show
Patrick Coffin Show
20 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
53 views • June 02, 2022
A shocking video leaked out of China shows a CCP military seeming to be planning for an invasion of the island of Taiwan. The legacy media are very busy with the usual distraction m.o. (Ukraine/Russia, celebrity trial, endless Texas shooting coverage, gas and food price obsession, etc) while the CCP gets its war machine in place.

Former atheist Dr. Steve Mosher was the first western social scientist allowed into China in 1979, and seeing the Once Child policy, and witnessing how the Communist Chinese Party operates, made him a pro-life practicing Catholic. This is a very good information exchange to share.

In this Interview You Will Learn
👉Signs that a video is not doctored, hence not fake news.
👉Recent history of the CCP’s attitude toward independent Taiwan
👉Why the CCP would chose now to invade
👉The definition and scope of the concept of a “Peoples’ War”
👉The true nature of life in China for innocent Chinese citizens
👉Why the Taiwan Straight is critical to international shipping
👉Why the CCP would want to get its hands on Taiwan’s computer chip manufacturing capabilities
👉The details of the disastrous Vatican/China agreement of 2018

Resources
👉Leaked military planning video via Chinese human rights activist Jennifer Zeng (with transcript in English) https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/home/2022/5/16/top-secret-recording-war-mobilization-meeting-of-the-southern-war-zone-of-the-pla-guangdong-province-is-in-a-state-of-war
👉Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order by Dr. Steve Mosher https://amzn.to/3lVcqJN
👉The Politically Incorrect Guide to Pandemics by Dr. Steve Mosher https://amzn.to/3GvjKoY
👉Dr. Mosher on Twitter: @StevenWMosher
👉Population Research Institute website, headed by Dr. Mosher https://www.pop.org/
Keywords
chinapatrick coffinsteven mosher phd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy