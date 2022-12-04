Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Live emotions on the phone
56 views
channel image
shipshard
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFq1DTMJocw 

Video for business on the phone. The first mobile video production in St. Petersburg.The video was filmed on an old Xiaomi Redmi NOTE 5

Photo and video footage of the presentation video for the Unik brand.

Models:

Kaleria Shulkina (singer, model, perfumer)

https://www.instagram.com/kaleria_shu/ 

https://vk.com/kaleria_shu 

Dogan (hip hop)

https://www.instagram.com/dogan_one/ 

https://music.apple.com/ru/artist/b-d/1205677937 


PURPOSE - to show that it is possible for anyone to pack a business with quality content. Having a phone and basic knowledge


Mobilography. Welcome to the friendly community of phone shooting fans!

Post your work through the offer news https://vk.com/topcontent2022 TopContent

Here are the best for shooting content on a smartphone.

We tell stories about our photos and get to know each other.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

Video for COUB:

Live emotions on the phone (Dogan and Karelia Shulkina) https://coub.com/view/39adzw 

Presentation video for a fashion brand https://coub.com/view/39ae3g 


Keywords
businessimageemotionspromotionmodeladvertisingpromopresentationprmarketplacebusiness ideasbrandsvideo for businessimage videopromotional videoselling videomobile videographysmartphone photographymobilographymobile photographyphotosessionsmartphone videographyshooting advertisingpresentation videovideoclips

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket