A Demonic Dimension Coming Near You: "Apollyon the Destroyer" - CERN with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and Jessica Knock.

July the 5th is the biggest ever “Satanic Ritual’ at CERN. Make no mistake: what CERN is about and where CERN is.

CERN is located within a territory within Switzerland. That same town where CERN was located in ‘Roman Times was called “Apollon Come.”

In that same Roman town where CERN is now: the town and temple was dedicated to the “destroyer - Apollyon.”

Make no mistake this is predictive programming for WHEN the 5th Trumpet shall sound and from WHERE the bottomless pit shall be opened from…. The demonic presence that comes from the pit had a king over them and his name in Greek was ‘Apollyon the Destroyer.’ It WILL come out of CERN, just look at there logo 666.

Hence the significance of July 5th - the biggest satanic ritual ‘CERN’ has every done in their history. They are turning on their biggest machine, a "large hadron collider" to maximum power they have never reached.

They say “We have not idea, what we are doing,” “we just want to find the god Particle.” But understand, their god is not out God. Their god is Apollon, its Satan and that's why they are attempting to bring through July the 5th.

Just look at CERN’s own logo. If a person disregards this, then they can not be sighing and crying for the ‘abominations of the land.” Its those with the "seal of God" on their forehead of Ezekiel 9: 4 - because they are men, women and children who sigh and cry for the abominations of the land.

This means you have to be aware of the abominations and not just "goodness and mercy", and "loving kindness," but the "abominations of the earth."

These are the ones committing some of the greatest abominations to mankind. Remember their logo has 6 6 6. You have to break it down and see it clearly. This is what the ‘Mason’ call ‘Hidden in plan sight.’







