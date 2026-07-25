HE ATE STREET FOOD IN INDIA 🪱 44 DAYS LATER, HIS BRAIN HAD WORMS

Jared Cullen and Ryan Egan, two twenty-five-year-old software engineers, traveled to India for the trip of a lifetime. Against Ryan's strict food safety rules, Jared ate panipuri from a street vendor in Delhi. He didn't feel the microscopic eggs enter his bloodstream and burrow into his brain. Forty-four days later, Jared suffered a massive seizure in a grocery store parking lot.





The initial CT scan showed dozens of lesions, leading doctors to misdiagnose him with stage four metastatic brain cancer. They were chasing the wrong enemy. This episode reveals the terrifying reality of neurocysticercosis, caused by the pork tapeworm (Taenia solium). Discover how a single unwashed meal can leave parasites inside your brain, creating a ticking time bomb that doctors are afraid to kill.





⚠️ Don't let the system fail you.

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💀 THE FATAL ERRORS:

The "Migraine" Dismissal: Why a deep headache behind the eye was written off as stress, screen time, and dehydration at urgent care.

The Missing Question: How standard medical intake forms completely fail to ask about recent international travel to parasite-endemic regions.

The Cancer Misdiagnosis: How perfectly round, uniform parasitic cysts were initially mistaken for chaotic, stage four metastatic brain cancer.

The Lethal Cure: Why administering the standard antiparasitic drug to kill the cysts would have triggered fatal cerebral edema (brain herniation).





⏱️ TIME OF DEATH:

00:00 - Intro: Panipuri in India

00:58 - The Trip: Ryan vs. Jared

02:26 - Day 4: The Street Stall

03:23 - The Infection Begins: Eggs in the Brain

04:48 - Week 4: The Urgent Care Dismissal

05:44 - Day 44: The First Seizure

06:08 - The ER: "It's Stage Four Cancer"

06:49 - The Oncologist: The One Doctor Who Asked

07:22 - Neurocysticercosis Explained

08:32 - The Lethal Cure: The Danger of Treatment

09:46 - The Slow Siege: Waiting Out the Parasites

10:36 - The Aftermath: Scars Left Behind

13:03 - Conclusion: Preventable Epilepsy





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❓ PATIENT HISTORY:

The episode notes that Taenia solium is carried by fifty million people right now and is the single largest cause of preventable epilepsy on the planet. Does knowing that a single street food meal could leave you with lifelong seizures change how you plan to travel? Let us know in the comments.





👋 ABOUT DIAGNOSIS GLITCH:

We explore the edge cases where medicine fails. The misdiagnoses, the anomalies, and the system errors that cost lives. When the body glitches, we find the code.





⚖️ LEGAL & PRIVACY:

While this story explores the real medical condition of neurocysticercosis, the narrative is dramatized. Names such as Jared Cullen and Ryan Egan, as well as identifying details, have been changed for legal purposes and privacy. AI was used to alter the footage in this video. This content is intended for awareness, research, and educational purposes. The threat of neurocysticercosis is a documented global health issue; it is a preventable parasitic infection caused by the pork tapeworm Taenia solium. The World Health Organization states that 50 million people are affected by epilepsy, and neurocysticercosis is the most frequent preventable cause of it in the developing world. Real-world case studies emphasize the severity of this condition. For example, a case study published in the New England Journal of Medicine detailed an 18-year-old in India who passed away after presenting to the emergency room with seizures caused by parasites in his brain. In another case documented by the American Journal of Case Reports, a 52-year-old American man developed neurocysticercosis, presenting with severe migraines, linked to his lifelong preference for lightly cooked, non-crispy bacon. This video is for educational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute medical advice.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zemO9Mc0wN0