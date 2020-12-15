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"I TOLD YOU He'd Do It, And He Did" ~ Thomas Wictor
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199 views • December 15, 2020
Greatest President ever! Once this is done, all bias media outlets and their credibility is done - they have zero table to sit at to inform the people. He did it all with total resistance; there are so many pieces happening worldwide (and within our Country) facts can no longer be ignored. All corrupted entities have painted themselves into a corner, and Trump allowed them to do the brush strokes themselves, in their own houses, with their own paint, and the windows are wide open for all to visually see - brilliant. Our Nation's foundation moving forward in purity, will be our Constitution." ~ Adam Fraser
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